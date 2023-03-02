Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 205.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

About Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $109,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Further Reading

