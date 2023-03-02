Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Zelman & Associates lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $78.28. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $96.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

About Armstrong World Industries

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

