Arnnon Geshuri Sells 1,090 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $29,092.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,428.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Arnnon Geshuri sold 750 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

