Arnnon Geshuri Sells 1,090 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $29,092.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,428.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arnnon Geshuri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 3rd, Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $47,730.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 1st, Arnnon Geshuri sold 750 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Teladoc Health stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $77.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,380 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TDOC shares. SVB Securities raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.