Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Artemis Strategic Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Artemis Strategic Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,010. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Artemis Strategic Investment has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTE. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 32,349 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $8,865,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,198,000. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Artemis Strategic Investment by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

