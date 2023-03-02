Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Issues Earnings Results

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Arteris updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arteris Stock Down 16.9 %

AIP opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Arteris to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $39,712.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,095.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 41.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 199,663 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 29.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 156,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 99,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arteris by 106.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 95,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arteris by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 78,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

