Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 55.25%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Arteris updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Arteris Trading Down 16.9 %

Arteris stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.14. Arteris has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 9,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $39,712.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,095.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Arteris to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

