Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 592,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,162 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $101,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,131. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $202.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day moving average is $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

