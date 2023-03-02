Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,600 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the January 31st total of 751,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARESF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARESF opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.22.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 6.28%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.74%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

