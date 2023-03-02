Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Amy Horton Sells 1,419 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CAO Amy Horton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $18,361.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Amy Horton sold 18,000 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $253,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of AORT stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AORT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Artivion in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

Further Reading

