Arweave (AR) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $9.64 or 0.00041228 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $321.79 million and approximately $33.43 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,372.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00566089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00181021 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

