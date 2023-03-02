ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.11% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth $99,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the second quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

ARYE stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

