Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,772.66

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,772.66 ($57.59) and traded as high as GBX 5,600 ($67.58). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 5,524 ($66.66), with a volume of 300,434 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.18) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($84.47) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.37) to GBX 6,000 ($72.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,479.17 ($66.12).

The firm has a market cap of £24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,235.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,784.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,482.01%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

