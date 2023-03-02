ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Up 537.0% in February

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 537.0% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($7.96) to GBX 730 ($8.81) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,170 ($14.12) to GBX 1,000 ($12.07) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $996.11.

Shares of ASOMY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 9,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,243. ASOS has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

