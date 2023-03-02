Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stake Lessened by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,419,272 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 306,299 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels comprises about 1.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.91% of Aspen Aerogels worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASPN. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth $61,788,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $9,475,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 442.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 472,889 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 92.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 177,677 shares during the period.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $38.04.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

