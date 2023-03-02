Assure (CVE:IOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating) were down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 4,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
The company has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.95.
Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.
