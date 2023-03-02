AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the January 31st total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.6 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZNCF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $144.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13,500.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

