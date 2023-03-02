ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ASX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. ASX has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.

About ASX

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

