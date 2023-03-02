ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ASX Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ASXFY stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. ASX has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62.
About ASX
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASX (ASXFY)
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.