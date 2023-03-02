Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

ATHOF stock remained flat at $2.19 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 111,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

