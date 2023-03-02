Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
ATHOF stock remained flat at $2.19 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 111,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.74.
About Athabasca Oil
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.