Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.09% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,288,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,627,000 after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after buying an additional 419,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,932,000 after buying an additional 347,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 547,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 227,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,348,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

AUB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $40.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

