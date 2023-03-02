AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.19–$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.00 million-$387.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.17.

AtriCure stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $72.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

