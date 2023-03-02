Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Up 5.6%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.45 ($0.10). 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 122,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Autins Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 million, a PE ratio of -140.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion and assembly, prototyping, tooling, and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

