Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 593.0% in February

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, an increase of 593.0% from the January 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autogrill Price Performance
Shares of Autogrill stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.
Autogrill Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autogrill (ATGSF)
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.