Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Up 593.0% in February

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, an increase of 593.0% from the January 31st total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autogrill Price Performance

Shares of Autogrill stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Autogrill has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Get Autogrill alerts:

Autogrill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.