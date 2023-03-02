Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 877,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 746,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,426,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 8,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,619 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Autolus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Autolus Therapeutics

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

