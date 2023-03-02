AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $2,800.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,456.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,452.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,370.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.55 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,597,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

