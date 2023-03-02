Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $157.20 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.70 billion and approximately $157.20 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $17.54 or 0.00074551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009671 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00025631 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,851,790 coins and its circulating supply is 324,789,070 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

