Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 12,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,405. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
