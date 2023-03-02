Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 12,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,405. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

