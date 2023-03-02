Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the January 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 12,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,405. Avalo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

See Also

