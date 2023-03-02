AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.78.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

NYSE:AVB opened at $168.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

