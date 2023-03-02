Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,408. Avant Brands has a twelve month low of 0.11 and a twelve month high of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.16.
Avant Brands Company Profile
