Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the January 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avant Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down 0.00 on Wednesday, reaching 0.16. The company had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,408. Avant Brands has a twelve month low of 0.11 and a twelve month high of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.16.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands, Inc engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady on 24th September 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

