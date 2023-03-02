Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 233120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Avivagen Stock Up 13.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

