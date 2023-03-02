Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.85

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.85 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 1746117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after purchasing an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,892,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,445,000 after purchasing an additional 803,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,944,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 356,098 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,664,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,950,000 after purchasing an additional 827,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,849,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,799,000 after acquiring an additional 168,389 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.