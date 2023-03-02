Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and $50.74 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $9.86 or 0.00041883 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00220547 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,536.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.94398574 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $52,876,554.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.