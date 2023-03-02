Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28, reports. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $5.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.65. 710,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $221.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,204,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,473 shares of company stock valued at $65,870,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

