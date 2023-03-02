Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Axonics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 181,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,696. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.41. Axonics has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Axonics from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 40,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $2,686,131.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,800.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,539 shares of company stock worth $12,076,861 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Axonics by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 400,801 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,268,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Axonics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.