B. Riley Boosts Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $77.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.26.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $36,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

