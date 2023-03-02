B. Riley Comments on Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.63% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $914.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 144.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

