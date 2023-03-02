Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($46.81) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Covestro Stock Performance

ETR 1COV opened at €41.46 ($44.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is €40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.05. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a 52-week high of €50.18 ($53.38).

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

