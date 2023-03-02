Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Insider Francine Ereira Acquires 16,134 Shares of Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Rating) insider Francine Ereira purchased 16,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$36,140.16 ($24,419.03).

Baby Bunting Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Baby Bunting Group alerts:

Baby Bunting Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Baby Bunting Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baby Bunting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baby Bunting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.