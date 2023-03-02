Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $3.63 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00015503 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $69.00 million and $14.17 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,657 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

