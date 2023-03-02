BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.73

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $11.01. BAE Systems shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 11,295 shares traded.

BAE Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,444 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

