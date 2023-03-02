Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the January 31st total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $6.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Baidu has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $163.39.
Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,917 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after purchasing an additional 555,221 shares during the period. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $61,205,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
