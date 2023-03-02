Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 279 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.21% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $265,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EXI opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $89.52 and a 52 week high of $118.39.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

