Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $163.66 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.14.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.33.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.