Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $128.06 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

