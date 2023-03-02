Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $743,000 Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 820,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 508,024 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,121,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,348 shares of company stock worth $102,435 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

