Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $605,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.18.

NYSE MTB opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average is $166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

