Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $210.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.58.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.