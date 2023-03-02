Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New $763,000 Investment in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,856,000 after buying an additional 193,257 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,838,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,417,000 after buying an additional 409,996 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

