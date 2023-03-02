Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $104.89.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.