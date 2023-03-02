Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 1623 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 72,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $83.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Trade Desk

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.