Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,262 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,196,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,009,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 1623 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 72,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $83.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.83.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
