Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,253 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,708,000 after acquiring an additional 130,686 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,420,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,389,000 after acquiring an additional 387,904 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,164,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

